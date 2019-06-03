25-y-o man reportedly held with firearm in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is to face the St Catherine Parish Court later this month in relation to the seizure of a Glock pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

The accused, Shani Findlater of Penny Way, Portsmouth in the parish, was reportedly held with the gun and ammunition on the Southern Parade main road in Waterford, St Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 3:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when the 25-year-old man was allegedly seen with the firearm protruding from his pants.

The police said he was accosted, disarmed and subsequently taken into custody and formal charges – illegal possession of firearm and ammunition – were laid.