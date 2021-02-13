25-year-old Chevon Brown missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 25-year-old Chevon Brown of Crowder district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland, who has been missing since Monday.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

The police said Brown was last seen in the community about 3:30 pm. He was dressed in a purple T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brown slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevon Brown is being asked to contact the Morgan's Bridge Police at 876-955-1375, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.