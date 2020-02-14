$250 m earmarked to complete 60% of work on western children's hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has earmarked $250 million to complete 60 per cent of construction work on the Western Children's Adolescent Hospital.
Details for the 220-bed facility are outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
Completion work has been done on site clearance and access road, utility relocation and reconnection, and security services.
Under the Government of Jamaica/People's Republic of China-funded project, children in western Jamaica will, for the first time, have access to a public medical facility in the area, providing dedicated services from a modern, state-of-the-art institution.
The new entity will be constructed on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St James.
In November 2017, Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Office for Project Services, to help with the ministry's plans for the facility.
The new hospital will be the first and only public hospital in the wider Caribbean region to provide dedicated adolescent health services.
–JIS
