25 companies fined for breaching plastic ban

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says that since the start of the year 25 companies have been convicted of breaches of the plastic packaging ban.

According to a release from NEPA, the 25 represents the companies that pled guilty before parish courts. The agency said, however, that a total of 37 companies and individuals have been brought before the courts for breaches of the plastic ban.

“The agency has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to the prosecution of breaches under the Order. The Government has invested in robust enforcement activities that have been complemented by public education efforts since the commencement of the ban in January 2020. Accordingly, we will continue to utilize the full remit of the law to prosecute businesses and individuals that disregard the Orders,” Enforcement Coordinator at NEPA, Rochelle Afflick said.

The agency said that on February 6, Family Delight Restaurant was brought before the Corporate Area Parish Court and fined $25,000 or 30 days imprisonment. Additionally, Kidtopia Limited, who had previously pled 'not guilty' changed their plea to “guilty” and was fine $20,000 or 30 days imprisonment.

Happiness Supermarket and Wholesale, Wo Xian Zhu Supermarket and Win Superplus Supermarket all pleaded guilty in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 12. The court imposed a fine of $20,000 or 10 days imprisonment at hard labour on each defendant.

On February 14, 2020 Nicholas Chin/Urvill plead guilty before the Manchester Parish Court and was fined $15,000 or 10 days imprisonment.