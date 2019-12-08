25 officers awarded in Kingston West for exemplary service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson on Friday presented special awards to 25 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Kingston Western Division.

According to the police, the police officers were recognised and commended for their contribution and commitment in making their communities safer during the Kingston Western Division's annual conference and award ceremony held at the Heart Trust Garmex facility in Kingston.

The JCF said officers from the Dehnam Town , Trench Town, Admiral Town, Tivoli Garden and Darling Street police stations were in attendance.

Major General Anderson spoke in length on policing despite challenges.

“If you don't have a passion for it, you won't last. The fact that you all have lasted in the midst of the challenges is commendable,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the police, officers were also reassured of new technological advances that will become available within the force to assist in carrying out duties more effectively.

The technologies include an updated microwave system that will carry five times the amount of data island wide and the introduction of digital station records to replace over 30 paper-based registers, the JCF said.

Additionally, the Anderson said licence plate recognition cameras on police vehicles and traffic lights will be in place to assist in policing the nation's roadways.

The changes are expected to commence in the year 2020 according to the police.