25% salary increase for sanitation workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Solid Waste Management Authority's (NSWMA) over 3,000 sanitation workers will receive a 25 per cent salary increase this month.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says this is part of an initiative to continue to improve the lives of drivers and sanitation workers through increased salaries.

Making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday, McKenzie said the NSWMA continues to perform impressively, and is practising sound corporate governance, with all outstanding audited financial statements and annual reports having been updated.

He said overall, the agency earned $447 million in commercial revenue in the last financial year.

With regard to its core responsibilities, the NSWMA collected 1583,000 tonnes of solid waste islandwide last year. This was 675,000 tonnes more than that collected in 2018/19.

The NSWMA has also been prosecuting, in partnership with the police, people who litter and dump their waste illegally.

In the last financial year, nearly 1,700 litter tickets and 5,894 removal notices were issued.

McKenzie said while the NSWMA has had to contend with COVID-19, investments in new collection units are making a great difference to service delivery.

“Since 2016, the NSWMA acquired 43 new units, 14 of which were obtained in the last financial year. The NSWMA is purchasing an unprecedented 100 collection units. On Thursday, we will officially hand over 20 brand new trucks to the agency,” McKenzie said.

“These new trucks are not part of the fleet of 100 units being obtained. They will increase the number of new trucks bought by this administration to 63.

“This is historic,” he added. “No administration has done more in provision to the NSWMA. The agency has never received this level of attention from Government. We will still do more, as ideal collection schedules require more equipment.”

McKenzie said the NSWMA was also at the forefront of the fight against Dengue, and has been removing bulky waste from communities islandwide.

Over 730,000 residents and 4,500 business operators were sensitised about the proper techniques for managing solid waste.

Regarding disposal sites, rehabilitation works were done at the Retirement Disposal Site in Montego Bay, which for years was a nuisance to residents of the city.

This project cost $41 million, and half of this money was generated by the NSWMA through own source revenue, McKenzie said.

Plans are also advanced for establishing a new disposal site for St Thomas, to replace the existing one at Poor Man's Corner.