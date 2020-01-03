26-y-o St Ann man charged with firearm possession, robbery
ST ANN, Jamaica— Detectives have charged 26-year-old Oshane Swaby, a labourer, of Green Bay, Steer Town, St Ann with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation.
According to the police, Swaby's arrest stems from an incident which occurred at Mammee Bay in the parish on Tuesday, December 17.
It is reported that the complainants were touring sections of the parish about 3:00 pm when they were robbed of belongings including cell phones, watches and other items at gunpoint.
Following investigations, Swaby was arrested and later charged after he was positively identified in an identification parade.
The police said his court date is being finalised.
