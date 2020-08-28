26-year-old man charged with burglary, assault

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Twenty-six-year-old Otis McKenzie was charged with burglary and assault with intent to rape after he reportedly broke into an elderly woman's house in Buff Bay, Portland and attempted to rape her.

The police said that about 10:00 pm, the elderly woman was awakened by a man inside her house. He allegedly attempted to violate her; a struggle ensued and the 88-year-old woman offered the man money.

He reportedly accepted the cash and left.

A report was made to the police. McKenzie was arrested and charged on Thursday, August 27 during an operation.

He is scheduled to appear in the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, September 1.