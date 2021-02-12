26 'uncontrollable' wards of the State to be separated from juveniles criminally charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security says 26 “uncontrollable” wards of the state are to be separated from juveniles who have been criminally charged or convicted.

Minister without Portfolio, Senator Matthew Samuda made the announcement while addressing this morning's sitting of the Senate.

“A correctional facility is simply not set up to deal with the nuanced issues facing juveniles deemed uncontrollable,” he said.

“In fact, our correctional officers are simply not trained to manage them and provide the necessary psychosocial support. They are trained to manage those on remand, or those convicted of criminal offenses,” he added.

Samuda noted that due to the discretionary power granted to the Courts by the Child Care and Protection Act, 'uncontrollable' children are placed in correctional facilities.

“Successive administrations have committed to correcting this wrong. Mr President this discretion must be removed, quite frankly we have spoken about it for too long and it is time to act. Consequently, consultations are being had with the Courts and the Minister of Education in a bid to seek their permanent and appropriate relocation,” Samuda explained.

According to the minister, there are over 200 juveniles in the care of the Department of Correctional Services, 17 per cent of whom were remanded by the Courts after being deemed uncontrollable.

“We have wards, who have been remanded and convicted for crimes including murder, shooting, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, rape, buggery, robbery, house breaking, and destruction of property amongst other crimes,” he said.

Following a report from INDECOM into the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre, Samuda announced that a working group has been convened to address some of the issues identified in the report with a special focus on the duty of care.

The ministry noted that some of the issues to be addressed include enhanced training for officers who interface with juveniles as well as an evaluation of the psychosocial support available to wards.

The working group will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (Child Protection and Family Services Agency), the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Office of the Public Defender, Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, UNICEF Jamaica, the Children's Advocate, Jamaica Psychiatric Association and the Ministry of National Security.