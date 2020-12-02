26 years sentence for Uchence Wilson
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Uchence Terrence Wilson, who was in October declared guilty of being the leader of the St Catherine based Uchence Wilson gang, was today sentenced to 26 years in prison.
He was sentenced for crimes including illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.
Wilson is among nine other members of the gang who are being sentenced.
Close to 30 individuals were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime unit in 2017, and placed on trial, after being accused of being part of one of the island's most organised and vile gangs, responsible for robberies, extortions, rapes, murders and the pilfering of a number of licensed firearms.
Since the beginning of the trial in March 2019, a number of the accused walked free, with the Crown's case against them falling apart due to insufficient evidence.
