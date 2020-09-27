27-y-o man slapped with gun-related charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-seven-year-old Tosanno Barnett, was on Tuesday charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with an incident on Hope Road, Kingston 6 that occurred on Friday, September 4.

The police said that about 8:50 pm, a team of police officers responded to reports of armed men aboard a motorcar in the vicinity of a local shopping centre.

A police team intercepted a black Honda Stream and challenged the gunmen; they subsequently fled leaving the car.

A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges were found inside the vehicle.

Barnett was caught on Saturday, September 5 during an operation.

He was subsequently placed on an identification parade and was pointed out.