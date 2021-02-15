270 more test positive for COVID-19, four patients die

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 270 new cases of COVID-19 as four patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total number of cases that have been recorded in the island to 19,305 and the death toll is now 378.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest victims are a 99-year-old woman from Trelawny, an 86-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 78-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 59-year-old man from Portland.

The ministry also reported two more deaths as coincidental and another under investigation.

Of the 270 newly reported cases, there were 160 males and 110 females with ages ranging from 20 days to 89 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (73), Kingston and St Andrew (49), Manchester (38), St James (22), St Ann (19), Trelawny (16), St Elizabeth (15), Westmoreland (14), Hanover (10), Clarendon (nine), St Thomas (four), and St Mary (one).

There were also 42 new patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,635.

