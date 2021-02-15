270 more test positive for COVID-19, four patients die
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 270 new cases of COVID-19 as four patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.
The new cases bring the total number of cases that have been recorded in the island to 19,305 and the death toll is now 378.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest victims are a 99-year-old woman from Trelawny, an 86-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 78-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 59-year-old man from Portland.
The ministry also reported two more deaths as coincidental and another under investigation.
Of the 270 newly reported cases, there were 160 males and 110 females with ages ranging from 20 days to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (73), Kingston and St Andrew (49), Manchester (38), St James (22), St Ann (19), Trelawny (16), St Elizabeth (15), Westmoreland (14), Hanover (10), Clarendon (nine), St Thomas (four), and St Mary (one).
There were also 42 new patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,635.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy