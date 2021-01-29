27 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the island has recorded 27 cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death over the last 24 hours.
The new cases consist of nine males and 17 females with ages ranging from two days to 88 years. The sex of one of the cases was reported under investigation. This pushes the island's total confirmed cases to 15,462.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (20), Clarendon (two), St Mary (two), Portland (one), St Catherine (one), and Trelawny (one).
The ministry said the island's latest victims is an 82-year-old female from St Ann. The death toll now stands at 345.
The country also recorded 20 recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 11,981.
