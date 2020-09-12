28-y-o Errol Small missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Twenty-eight-year-old Errol Small of Holbrok Close, Kingston 20 has been missing since Wednesday, September 9.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Small left home about 9:00 am, and has not been seen since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Errol Small is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or, the nearest police station.