28-y-o Kemar Brown missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Kemar Brown of Warchester Road, Horizon Park in St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, July 15.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:00 pm, Brown was last seen on Barrett Street in the parish wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of brown shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemar Brown is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.