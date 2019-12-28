28-y-o St Catherine man missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-eight-year-old Richie Baxter, a labourer of New Harbour Village, Old Harbour, St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, November 18.

Baxter is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Police reports are that Baxter left home for an undisclosed location; his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Baxter's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police Station at 876-983-2204, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.