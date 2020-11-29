288 PNP delegates vote for new chairman, general secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 288 registered delegates of the People's National Party's (PNP's) National Executive Council (NEC) who showed up at Jamaica College this morning have completed the voting process for a new chairman and general secretary for the party.

Voting for both positions was done simultaneously with elderly people being allowed to vote first. Senior party faithfuls such as former Senator AJ Nicholson, KD Knight and John Junor voted earlier and left the venue.

Today's race is on in earnest between four of the party's leading figures, with Angela Brown Burke seeking to become the first woman to hold the post of chairman of the party. She is up against Kingston Eastern Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell, a sitting vice-president of the party.

Hopefuls Dr Dayton Campbell and former Deputy General Secretary Raymond Pryce are vying for the right to replace Julian Robinson as the party's general secretary.

OBSERVER ONLINE was told that attorney Jennifer Housen, who had declared her hand in the race for that position, withdrew ahead of today's voting exercise.

Housen, OBSERVER ONLINE was told, made the decision after she had done a canvass.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis