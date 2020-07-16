28 Jamaican students graduate from Monroe College, New York

BRONX, New York — Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today congratulated 28 students from Jamaica who participated in the virtual commencement recently held to celebrate the academic achievements of Monroe's exceptional class of 2020.

More than 2,400 students representing 67 countries graduated.

The college originally intended to hold the commencement at Radio City Music Hall in the heart of New York City but ongoing uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the change to a virtual event.

“We are so proud of our students from Jamaica and we wish them great success as they begin the next chapter in their journey,” said Marc Jerome, president of Monroe College.

Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson opened the commencement and, with his relaxed style and witty banter, made it clear to graduates and their guests that this would be unlike any other college graduation.

Other celebrities making an appearance during the event included renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, former professional baseball player Carlos Peña, as well as popular recording artistes Sean Paul, Ne-Yo, and Christina Milian.

In addition to students from Jamaica, the United States and its territories, Monroe's class of 2020 included sizable contingents from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, China, Dominica, Dominican Republic, India, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia.