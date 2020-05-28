28 deportees quarantined after arriving today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says 28 deportees from the United States of America arrived in the island earlier today.
In a social media post a short while ago, the JCF said they were met by personnel from the Ministry of Health and were interviewed, tested for COVID-19 and later transferred to a Government facility.
The deportees were also met by personnel from the Jamaica Customs Agency and members of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency to ensure the intake process was smooth and all steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the force said.
Over the past few months, the United States has been deporting Jamaicans on the last Thursday of each month.
A government source told the Jamaica Observer last week that the deportees will be housed in a Corporate Area hotel for 14 days as part of the standard quarantine process for people re-entering the island.
The source noted, however, that it will not be the same hotel that was used for the set of deportees from the US last month.
The US last month deported 46 people to the island, the first return of Jamaicans from overseas after the country's borders were closed by the Government on March 24.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy