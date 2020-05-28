28 deportees quarantined after arriving today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says 28 deportees from the United States of America arrived in the island earlier today.

In a social media post a short while ago, the JCF said they were met by personnel from the Ministry of Health and were interviewed, tested for COVID-19 and later transferred to a Government facility.

The deportees were also met by personnel from the Jamaica Customs Agency and members of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency to ensure the intake process was smooth and all steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the force said.

Over the past few months, the United States has been deporting Jamaicans on the last Thursday of each month.

A government source told the Jamaica Observer last week that the deportees will be housed in a Corporate Area hotel for 14 days as part of the standard quarantine process for people re-entering the island.

The source noted, however, that it will not be the same hotel that was used for the set of deportees from the US last month.

The US last month deported 46 people to the island, the first return of Jamaicans from overseas after the country's borders were closed by the Government on March 24.