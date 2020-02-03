28 per cent reduction in industrial disputes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne has announced a 28 per cent reduction in the number of industrial disputes reported to the ministry for 2019 compared to 2018.

The announcement was made last Thursday by Mayne in his keynote address to attendees at the ministry's south-eastern region Mega Roadshow held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.

“Ladies and gentlemen, through these roadshows we have seen increased employer and worker representative interest in the issue of due process,” he added.

Mayne also credited the series of roadshows held for the necessary changes made by employees for greater compliance to the labour laws.