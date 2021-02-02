28 road fatalities so far this year
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 28 fatalities so far this year, prompting an appeal from the Road Safety Unit for motorists to reduce their speed on the nation's roads.
Director of Road Safety Unit Canute Hare is urging all road users to exercise greater care on the roads.
“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users, never overtake on a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily; never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use their seatbelts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well as, and children are securely fastened in protective devices,” said Hare.
Statistics from the unit reveal that as of Tuesday, 28 people have been killed in 24 fatal crashes. Twenty-six of the deceased were males. Among the fatalities, there were 10 were motorcyclists, fivr pedestrians, two pedal cyclist, five passengers of private motor vehicles, and six were drivers of private motor vehicles.
Hare added that despite the nightly curfew implemented and the impact of COVID-19, it is still worrying, as motorcyclists and pedestrians continue to be the road users being killed and need to be extra cautious in the traffic environment. “In order to have a good start to the New Year, road users must obey the rules of the road at all times. We cannot afford to lose anyone else, slow down and save lives”.
