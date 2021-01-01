29-year-old man charged with shop breaking and larceny

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Damarly Bennett with shop breaking and larceny following an incident that occurred on Wednesday, December 30.

The police said that about 3:30 am, officers were alerted to a possible shop breaking and upon arrival at the scene two men were seen fleeing.

The officers gave chase and one of the men dropped a black T-shirt containing cellular phones, a Bluetooth speaker and a tablet.

The value of the items has not been ascertained.

Bennett was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.