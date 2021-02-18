294 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica yesterday recorded 294 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,310 and the death toll to 384.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include a 31-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old woman from Manchester and 58-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

Of the 294 newly reported cases, there were 141 males and 153 females with ages ranging from 63 days to 90 years old.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (117), St Catherine (92), St James (34), St Ann, Clarendon (13 each), Westmoreland (eight), Manchester (seven), Hanover (six), St Mary (two), St Thomas and Portland (one each).

The country also recorded 46 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,781.