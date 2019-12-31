29 retail outlets available at Sangster Int'l Airport — MBJ

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Montego Bay Jamaica (MBJ) Airports Limited, operator of the Sangster International Airport (SIA), is inviting qualified operators to submit proposals for the development and operation of specialty retail and duty free outlets in the international terminal building at the airport.

Located post-security in the departures terminal, MBJ said 29 spaces are available for bid, including two duty free jewellery stores, one high-end cigar and liquor store and 26 specialty retail stores and kiosks.

MBJ said specialty retail stores include souvenir shops, edible gifting, convenience, travel, news stores, branded fashion, health and beauty, branded technology and others.

This concession, MBJ said is part of the airport's ongoing strategic plan to transform the retail offer to international standards and deliver a memorable shopping experience for passengers.

The company noted that SIA serves as the primary gateway to Jamaica, processing 70 per cent of tourists that arrive in the island.

MBJ explained that in order to facilitate forecasted growth in passenger movement, 1,153 square metres will be added to the central retail area as part of the airport's terminal expansion — a 56 per cent increase of the current space. Renovations are slated to commence mid-2020, MBJ added.

MBJ said interested parties can access the Request for Proposal documents on the airport's website at www.mbjairport.com/businessdevelopment.

MBJ added that it will conduct an information session on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 am and interested parties will be required to confirm their attendance no later than 3:00 pm, Monday, January 20 by submitting the name of the company, its attending agents as well as contact information via email to commercialrfp@mbjairport.com.

The company noted further that successful bidders will be notified by Friday, April 3, 2020 with a licence executed by June 1, 2020.