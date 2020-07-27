2:00 pm sentencing for Manchester fraud trial convicts
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The highly watched Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial went on break a short while ago with senior parish court judge Ann-Marie Grainger stating that the convicted are to return at 2:00 pm for sentencing.
Three former employees of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, formerly the Manchester Parish Council, and two co-accused were convicted on May 15.
Former deputy superintendent of roads and works, Sanja Elliot; former secretary manager David Harris; former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts; and carpenter/ gardener Dwayne Sibbles were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the local government authority.
They were also found guilty of breaching the country's Corruption Prevention Act.
Sanja Elliot's wife, TashaGaye Goulbourne Elliott, was also found guilty of facilitating the retention of criminal property.
The Crown said that between 2013 and 2016, the Manchester Municipal Corporation was fleeced of public funds amounting to $400 million in a conspiracy involving the individuals who were found guilty.
The scheme allegedly began with the siphoning off of $10 million from the corporation from early 2014 and the end of 2016.
The attorneys representing the five convicts have asked that the court be lenient with their clients.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy