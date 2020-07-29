2 American women caught with cocaine at airport
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Two American women who were arrested at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Friday, July 24 in relation to the seizure of more than a million dollars worth of cocaine are booked to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, July 31.
The women have been identified as 24-year-old Lakeisha Bell and 18-year-old Satania Clarke, both of Connecticut in the United States.
Reports are that about 12:20 pm, the women arrived at the airport to board a flight for New York. However, during security checks, four packages containing cocaine were found in their luggage.
The drugs weighed approximately 2.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1.3 million.
The women will answer to the charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.
