2 COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
One of the deceased is a 64-year-old man from Clarendon, and the other is a 73-year-old woman from St Thomas.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now at 12.
At the same time, 11 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 894. The new deaths are among today's positives.
The newly confirmed cases include seven females and four males, with ages ranging from 13 to 73 years. Two of the new cases were imported, having arrived recently on flights from the USA and the Dominican Republic; two are contacts of confirmed cases; and seven are currently under investigation. The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (two); Clarendon (three); St James, St Ann and St Mary (one each); St Thomas (two); and Kingston & St Andrew (one).
Jamaica now has 90 active cases under observation, with two moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill cases at this time. Recoveries remain at 743, while 49 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.
