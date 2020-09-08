2 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 140 news cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the island's death toll to 36 and the number of confirmed cases to 3,323.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, one of the deaths is a 77-year-old woman from St Catherine and the other is a 61-year-old man, also from St Catherine. The ministry said both patients had comorbidities, notably diabetes, renal disease, hypertension and high cholesterol.

The two deaths were among five that were under investigation.

Of the 140 new cases, 78 are females and 58 males. The genders of four of the cases are under investigation.

The ministry said that all 140 cases are under investigation.