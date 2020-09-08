2 COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 140 news cases in the last 24 hours.
This brings the island's death toll to 36 and the number of confirmed cases to 3,323.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, one of the deaths is a 77-year-old woman from St Catherine and the other is a 61-year-old man, also from St Catherine. The ministry said both patients had comorbidities, notably diabetes, renal disease, hypertension and high cholesterol.
The two deaths were among five that were under investigation.
Of the 140 new cases, 78 are females and 58 males. The genders of four of the cases are under investigation.
The ministry said that all 140 cases are under investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy