2 Kingston 11 men sought by cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men from Kingston 11 have been listed as persons of interest in a murder case, and are being asked to turn themselves in to the police.
They are:
• Dexter Steele, 30, of York Avenue, Kingston 11, who is also one of the top ten most wanted in the St Andrew South Division.
• Twenty-eight-year-old Mathew Hemmings, otherwise called 'Wrong Move', also of York Avenue, Kingston 11. He was released from police custody on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Steele and Hemmings are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police Station by 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 6.
“In recent days, the community, which is impacted by an inter-gang feud between the York Avenue and Mahoe Drive gangs, has experienced heighted tension following the murder of 28-year-old Rando Gunna, a vendor of Hagley Park Road, St Andrew,” the police said in a statement.
According to the police, Gunn was shot and killed by gunmen at his stall on Mahoe Drive on Tuesday at about 9:20 am.
One man has since been taken into custody in relation the Gunn's murder, and the two others are being sought.
