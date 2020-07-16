2 Kingston men on gun-related charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two Kingston men were charged yesterday with illegal possession of firearm and other charges in connection with two separate incidents which took place in the parish.
In the first incident, Jemar Tulloch of Golden Road, Kingson 5, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common-law.
Lawmen said that about 7:30 pm, the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by the accused.
Tulloch reportedly pointed a gun in the complainant's direction and inflicted several wounds all over his body.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched, following which Tulloch was arrested.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Johnny Watson of Bray Street in Kingston 16 was charged for murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Wild Street in the parish on Saturday, April 25.
According to the police, about 8:15 am, Watson and his co-accused pounced upon the now deceased, 38-year-old Ranon McLeod.
They reportedly opened gunfire hitting McLeod several times. The police were called and McLeod was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Watson was arrested during a State of Public Emergency and subsequently charged after a question and answer session with his attorney.
The court dates for both accused men will be announced at a later date.
