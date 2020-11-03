2 Manchester men charged over gun crimes
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two Manchester men were arrested and charged in connection with separate gun crimes which occurred in the parish.
According to the police, 27-year-old Kristoff Swaby, who is of Hanbury district in the parish, was charged with shooting with intent and two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred in his community on Monday, October 19
The police said that about 7:00 pm, Swaby and the complainant had a dispute after which he armed himself with a firearm and opened gunfire at the complainant, who is a licensed firearm holder.
A shootout ensued and Swaby managed to flee the scene.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Swaby was subsequently apprehended by lawmen during an operation in Kendal district in the parish on Monday.
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Tino Stewart was yesterday charged with several counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred in Berwick district in the parish on July 31.
The police said that about 3:30 am, lawmen were on operation in the area when they were allegedly fired upon by Stewart, before he made his escape.
Stewart was subsequently arrested on October 27 during another operation carried out at Great House Drive in the parish.
The two men are scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.
