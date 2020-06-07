2 Spanish Town men charged after gun find

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two Spanish Town men have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a gun and several rounds of ammunition on Lawrence Drive, Spanish Town in the parish on Saturday, May 30.

Charged are 21-year-old Renardo Stewart, otherwise called 'Dwayne', and 33-year-old Omar Campbell, otherwise called 'Bups', both of Spanish Town addresses.

According to the police, about 9:45 pm, members of the security forces were conducting an operation in the area when a premises was searched.

A Glock pistol along with two magazines and 25 rounds of ammunition were found.

Stewart and Campbell, who were occupying the premises, were arrested. Their court dates are being finalised.