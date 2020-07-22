2 St Catherine teen girls missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, who have been missing since June 7 and June 24 respectively.

Ramona Graham, 13, of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town, is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Ramona was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Abigail Gordon, 15, of Batik Avenue, Eltham Vista, is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:15 pm, Abigail was last seen at home wearing a blue hat, blue blouse and black tights. She has not been heard from since, and all efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these girls is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photo of Ramona Graham was available.