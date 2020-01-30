2 accused freed in King Valley Gang trial

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two of the accused in the Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang trial were freed this afternoon following no case submissions by their lawyers.

Accused Sean Suckra and Hopeton Sankey were found not guilty.

Six other men – Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac – remain on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The men are charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis