2 arrested for possession of identity information

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division arrested and charged two men for possession of identity information and access devices on Katon Lane in Mount Salem, St James on Wednesday, February 19.

Charged are 29-year-old barber Jermaine Myers and 22-year-old Shane Robinson, otherwise called 'Godzilla', both of Keaton Lane in the parish.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, officers on an operation in the area searched a house occupied by the men. During the search two cell phones were found which contained names, addresses and phone numbers of persons living overseas. The men were then arrested.