2 arrested for possession of identity information
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division arrested and charged two men for possession of identity information and access devices on Katon Lane in Mount Salem, St James on Wednesday, February 19.
Charged are 29-year-old barber Jermaine Myers and 22-year-old Shane Robinson, otherwise called 'Godzilla', both of Keaton Lane in the parish.
Reports are that about 3:00 pm, officers on an operation in the area searched a house occupied by the men. During the search two cell phones were found which contained names, addresses and phone numbers of persons living overseas. The men were then arrested.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy