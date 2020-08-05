2 arrested in murder of accountant who died trying to protect daughter

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of the murder of 57-year-old St James accountant, Steven McPherson.

Two men were today arrested in connection with murdering the man, who reportedly tried to protect his daughter after she was harassed while walking home.

Reports are that on July 22, McPherson was on his way home from work when he saw men in Toyota Vitz and Voxy motorcars harassing his daughter and pointing a firearm at her.

Realising what was happening to his daughter, McPherson stopped to intervene and was shot in the face, reportedly by the driver of the Vitz. McPherson drove off but crashed, having succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of both the Voxy and Vitz then sped off.

Following extensive cross-parish investigations by detectives, on Tuesday, July 28 between the hours of 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm, simultaneous targeted raids were conducted at three locations across the parishes of St James and Hanover. The operations led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of the Toyota Vitz that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Detectives used a variety of approaches in the investigation of the incident. This included cyber-forensics and other technological methods. One of the men was placed on an identification parade conducted earlier today, where he was pointed out. Both men remain in police custody as the investigation continues.