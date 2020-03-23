2 captured after St James murder
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A Quick Response police team, along with an Operation Support team, captured two men following a murder and shooting on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard last evening.
The incident took place shortly after 5:00 pm and the teams' swift action resulted in the capture of the men, and the seizure of their vehicle and a Taurus 9mm firearm within the hour, the police said.
Police reports are that three men were aboard a private motor car when a man armed with a gun opened fire at them. The men ran in separate directions; however, 25-year-old Ricoy Smith, otherwise called ‘Smurf’, was chased and killed.
Within minutes the police set up a road block and captured the shooter, along with another man, in a car. They also recovered a 9mm pistol.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
Investigators theorise that Smith was the intended target as he is reportedly the leader of the Hugga Lane gang, and was also a person of interest in a double murder investigation.
