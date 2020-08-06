2 charged with murder of St James mason
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police have charged two men with the July 23 murder of 37-year-old Jermaine Samuels, otherwise called 'Jerry', a mason of Lilliput in Red Tank Lane, Adelphi.
The men have been identified as 24-year-old Raheem Coates and 23-year-old Okeem Morris, both of Content district, Adelphi.
Reports are that about 12:20 pm, Samuels was carrying out construction work on a perimeter fence when he was approached by Coates and Morris who were both armed with firearms. Samuels ran, but was chased and shot several times. The police were called and Samuels was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Morris and Coates were nabbed the following day during an operation in Adelphi, and were slapped with murder charges on Monday.
Their court dates are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy