2 charged with murder of St James mason

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police have charged two men with the July 23 murder of 37-year-old Jermaine Samuels, otherwise called 'Jerry', a mason of Lilliput in Red Tank Lane, Adelphi.

The men have been identified as 24-year-old Raheem Coates and 23-year-old Okeem Morris, both of Content district, Adelphi.

Reports are that about 12:20 pm, Samuels was carrying out construction work on a perimeter fence when he was approached by Coates and Morris who were both armed with firearms. Samuels ran, but was chased and shot several times. The police were called and Samuels was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morris and Coates were nabbed the following day during an operation in Adelphi, and were slapped with murder charges on Monday.

Their court dates are being finalised.