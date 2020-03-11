2 charged for murdering MoBay businessman

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Montego Bay businessman Allie Jackson, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Granville, St James on Wednesday, February 5.

They are 19-year-old Patrick Williams and 22-year-old Tasico Vasell, both of Guinep Tree Lane, Granville in the parish.

Reports are that about 11:55 am, 43-year old Jackson reportedly left work for lunch on Saturday, January, 29.

When he could not be contacted after, a missing person's report was made.

Investigators probing the case later found his Nissan X-Trail motorcar abandoned and on fire in Retirement, Granville in the parish.

His body was discovered buried in the community a week later.

Williams and Vassell were arrested after an intensive investigation.

Their court date will be announced at a later date.