2 charged for shooting offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police yesterday charged two men with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following two separate shooting incidents in Kingston and Clarendon.

Charged are 31-year-old Dorraine Taylor of Tangerine Road in Kingston, and 27-year-old fisherman Dazel Bailey of Rocky Point in Clarendon.

According to the police, about 6:45 pm on Tuesday, May 12, Taylor opened gunfire at a man who was walking along the roadway. A report was made and he was subsequently arrested.

In the second incident, it is reported that about 10:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, Bailey fired gunshots and injured a man who was walking along a dirt road in his community.

The injured man made a report to the police and Bailey was arrested.

The court dates are being finalised.