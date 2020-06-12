2 cops killed in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A detective corporal and a constable were fatally shot, while a superintendent and a district constable were left nursing gunshot wounds, after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying five members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning, the police have confirmed.

The fifth cop in the vehicle was also injured in the attack, but he was not shot.

The injured officers, all from the St Catherine North Division, were rushed to a medical facility by another colleague.

Two of the officers are in critical condition, the police said.

One of the vehicles responding to the appeal for reinforcements overturned

Details to come.