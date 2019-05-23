2 dead, 4 injured in Papine shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half Way Tree police say investigations are underway into the shooting death of two men and the injuring of four others in River Heights, Papine, last evening.

The dead men have been identified as 52-year-old Lewis McDonald aka “Baso” and Javid Wint.

Police reports are that both McDonald and Wint were among a group of men talking by a riverbank around 9:00 pm when men armed with high powered weapons opened gunfire at them, before escaping on foot.

The men were transported to hospital where McDonald and Wint were pronounced dead.

The others were admitted in serious condition.