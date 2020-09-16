2 die in Westmoreland collision
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Two men died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the Mearnsville main road in Westmoreland yesterday.
They are 22-year-old Isaac Stephens and 26-year-old Gregory Parchment, both of Whitehouse in the parish.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 1:55 pm, Stephens and Parchment were aboard a motorcycle travelling towards Whitehouse when the motorcycle collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The police were alerted and Parchment and Stephens were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Investigations continue.
