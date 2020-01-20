2 earthquakes felt last night

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two minor earthquakes were felt in Jamaica last night, the University of the West Indies Earthquake Unit is reporting.

The first earthquake, at magnitude 3.2, occurred at 9:06 pm and was located approximately 6 km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

The second was felt a short while after, at 10:57 pm, and measured 2.9. It was located approximately 8 km south of Buff Bay.

Both earthquakes were also felt in Kingston and St Andrew.