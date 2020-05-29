2 escape serious injury in Mandeville crash

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two people escaped serious injury when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned along the New Green main road Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness reports are that at about 4:00 pm, a man and a woman were aboard a Toyota Hiace minibus travelling towards Mandeville when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off road and overturned in a nearby private property.

A resident of Mandeville, Carl Powell, is warning motorists to be cautious along the roadway especially when it rains.

“This road name mannaz and respect when rain fall. This is New Green road; drivers have to give mannaz and respect to this road or else it will fling dem weh,” he said.

