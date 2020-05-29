2 escape serious injury in Mandeville crash
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two people escaped serious injury when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned along the New Green main road Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness reports are that at about 4:00 pm, a man and a woman were aboard a Toyota Hiace minibus travelling towards Mandeville when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off road and overturned in a nearby private property.
A resident of Mandeville, Carl Powell, is warning motorists to be cautious along the roadway especially when it rains.
“This road name mannaz and respect when rain fall. This is New Green road; drivers have to give mannaz and respect to this road or else it will fling dem weh,” he said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy