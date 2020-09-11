2 gangsters injured after gunfight with police

ST JAMES, Jamaica —Two St James gangsters are currently in serious condition in hospital after they were injured during a gunfight with police officers today in Catherine Hall.

According to the police, about 11:20 am, 24-year-old Renor Anderson was tending to a friend's roadside vending stall when he was approached by one of the suspects.

Anderson was shot several times in his head and upper body.

He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

The suspect reportedly ran into an awaiting Nissan Note motorcar, which sped off.

The police said members of the St James Quick Response Team (QRT) were immediately deployed and a chase ensued.

The occupants of the vehicle reportedly opened fire at the police team and eventually crashed into a parked vehicle.

Four men alighted from the vehicle and continued firing at the police, before fleeing in separate directions.

Lawmen said the chase continued on foot and Toussaint Lewis and Andre Reid were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition under police guard.

Two illegal firearms suspected to have been used to commit the murder were recovered from both men, the police said.

The police noted that both Lewis and Reid were both recently released from detention in the St James State of Public Emergency. Between them, the police said, they are both before the courts for charges ranging from murder, to illegal possession of firearm and other violent crimes.

One of the suspects is a person of interest in a murder committed two weeks ago. Both are currently subject to conditions of bail requiring them to report to police stations in Hanover and St James. In the past 18 months, four illegal firearms have been recovered by the police from one of the suspects on three separate occasions.

Andre Reid is to reappear in the Western Regional Gun Court on October 2 to answer charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.