2 held after gun seized on Spanish Town Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the Hunts Bay Police during an operation on Riche Lane, Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 today.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 6:00 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area, when the firearm and ammunition were seized. Two men were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.