2 killed in August Town

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Police investigators are now at a crime scene in August Town, St Andrew, where two men, believed to be brothers, were fatally shot a short while ago.

Callers to our newsroom say explosions were heard in the crime-plagued community shortly after 9:00 am.

When the shooting ended, residents found the two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the residents, the latest killings are part of a deadly gang feud in the area.

Arthur Hall