2 men charged in Cuban smuggling, ransom scheme
MIAMI, United States (AP) — Two men face federal charges in South Florida for their part in a migrant smuggling operation that involved kidnapping and torturing Cubans and extorting money from victims' family members, authorities said.
Reynaldo Marquez Crespo, 41, and Jancer Sergio Ramos Valdes, 33, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Miami federal court. Valdes had been arrested in Connecticut, and Crespo was arrested in Texas.
Valdes and Crespo had arranged to smuggle their victims from Cuba into the United States, according to a criminal complaint. Instead, Crespo, Valdes, and others transported the victims by boat to Merida, Mexico, locked them in a house and held them captive for ransom.
Family members of the victims were ordered to pay a US$10,000 ransom, prosecutors said. If the ransom was paid, the victim was sent by bus to the US-Mexico border with instructions to seek political asylum. If the family refused to pay, Valdes and Crespo threatened to torture, starve and kill the victims, officials said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy