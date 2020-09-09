2 men nabbed after robbery in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged two men for several offences following an incident in Cross Roads, Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday, August 25.
Charged are 24-year-old Ramon Thompson, otherwise called 'Rovi' and 24-year-old Tanardge Williams, otherwise called 'Tiney', both of Newton Avenue, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine. They have been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, receiving stolen property and accessory after the fact.
Reports are that about 4:35 pm, the complainant was at a bar in the community when Thompson allegedly entered, brandished a firearm and stole cash and items valuing $32,000. He escaped in a Toyota motor car. An alarm was raised and the police later intercepted the car with both men aboard. The stolen property was found in their possession. Both men were charged after an identification parade and an interview in the presence of their respective attorneys.
Their court date is to be finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy