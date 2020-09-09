2 men nabbed after robbery in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Detectives attached to the St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged two men for several offences following an incident in Cross Roads, Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday, August 25.

Charged are 24-year-old Ramon Thompson, otherwise called 'Rovi' and 24-year-old Tanardge Williams, otherwise called 'Tiney', both of Newton Avenue, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine. They have been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, receiving stolen property and accessory after the fact.

Reports are that about 4:35 pm, the complainant was at a bar in the community when Thompson allegedly entered, brandished a firearm and stole cash and items valuing $32,000. He escaped in a Toyota motor car. An alarm was raised and the police later intercepted the car with both men aboard. The stolen property was found in their possession. Both men were charged after an identification parade and an interview in the presence of their respective attorneys.

Their court date is to be finalised.